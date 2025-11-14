Malice: The new thriller that feeds our ‘eat the rich’ obsession

The past few years have seen a wave of razor-sharp class satires. From Saltburn to The White Lotus, it seems we can’t get enough of watching the ultra-wealthy get their comeuppance.

This week on Streamline, we dive into Malice, Prime Video’s six-part thriller about the wealthy Tanner family whose idyllic Greek holiday unravels when they’re terrorised by their charming “manny,” played by Jack Whitehall.

We explore why this latest “eat the rich” tale is primed to be your next TV obsession, and why stories that take aim at the one per cent remain so irresistible.

