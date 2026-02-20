Giraffe and ostrich gets into epic staring contest at Memphis Zoo

This is the moment that a giraffe and an ostrich faced off against one another in an intense staring competition.

Footage shared by Memphis Zoo on Wednesday (18 February) shows the two long-necked creatures, separated by their enclosures, eyeing one another up through a fence.

“Rahisi [the giraffe] has met the neighbors,” the zoo said as it shared the clip, with amused social media users rushing to the comments to discuss the unusual interaction.

“if i just keep standing still, the neighbors won’t notice me,” one joked, whilst another teased: “I’m taller than you.”