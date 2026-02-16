Nigel Barker has opened up on the “extreme side” of America’s Next Top Model as he admitted that “times are different now”.

The 53-year-old photographer, who spent almost a decade as a judge on Tyra Banks’ reality show, told This Morning on Monday (16 February) that the show started to take on a life of its own, the more popular it became.

After host Allison Hammond asked about the “darker” side of the show, citing examples where contestants were tasked with dressing up as a race different from their own, Barker admitted that there are “painful parts” of the show to rewatch.

“You have to look with kindness and nostalgia, at the same time as feeling sorry for the things you did that were wrong.”