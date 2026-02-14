UK Supermarket Gives Shoppers Red Baskets To Find Love

A UK supermarket is handing out special baskets to help single shoppers find love on Valentine’s Day.

Asda is setting up the “ultimate meet cute” by giving customers the option to pick up red baskets instead of the normal green, as an indication that they’re “open to talk”.

The initiative is being rolled out across three locations for just one day only on Saturday (14 February) - Leicester Fosse Park, Bromborough in Liverpool, and Toryglen in Glasgow.

“You never know what might happen between the bread and the milk,” the supermarket chain said.