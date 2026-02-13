Derry Girls Creator Is Back With Hilarious Belfast Mystery

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee is back with a darkly hilarious murder mystery, How to Get to Heaven From Belfast.

It follows three lifelong friends who return home for the wake of an old classmate, only to be dragged into a Knives Out-style mystery.

We talk to creator Lisa McGee about the challenge of following a cult hit, how the series “shares the same DNA as Derry Girls,” and the nuances of writing female friendships at a very different stage of life.

We also speak with the cast about how they established instantaneous chemistry, and they share a few behind-the-scenes secrets, including the dance classics that helped get them into character.

