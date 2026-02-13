A billboard praising immigrants has been displayed outside Old Trafford after Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe claimed that the UK had been “colonised” by migrants.

He incorrectly claimed that the UK population had risen by 12 million since 2020 - it has risen by an estimated 2.7 million. He has since apologised for his comments.

On Friday (13 February), British protest group Everybody Hates Elon released a video showing the installation of a poster outside the stadium which read: “Immigrants have done more for this city than billionaire tax dodgers ever will.”

Sir Jim has been living in tax-free Monaco since 2020.