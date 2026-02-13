The BBC Question Time audience cheered after Reform UK’s Nadine Dorries was criticised for her immigration stance.

On Thursday (12 February), the former Conservative minister and now Reform UK member defended Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who claimed this week that Britain has been “colonised” by migrants.

He incorrectly claimed that the UK population had risen by 12 million since 2020 - it has risen by an estimated 2.7million.

Dorries said that whilst Sir Jim had got his numbers wrong and used a “poor choice of words,” he "got his point across".

Green Party MP Ellie Chowns criticised both Sir Jim and Ms Dorries, saying “inequality is the problem in this country,” and claiming failures of successive governments to prioritise housing and public services have resulted in decline, rather than immigration.