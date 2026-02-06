BBC Question Time audience praises guest’s sharp rebuke of Reform’s Zia Yusuf

A BBC Question Time audience member's criticism of Reform UK’s policies resulted in applause from the crowd.

On Thursday (5 February), Zia Yusuf was challenged by a young audience member on his assertion that Gen Z are not patriotic.

“I think your party especially isn’t giving me much to be proud of,” the guest told Mr Yusuf.

"I was reading your party's policies just before we came in, and the first four listed are all about immigration, all about trying to change diversity, which is what makes Britain great,” she said as her fellow audience members clapped.

Mr Yusuf responded to her critique by saying that immigration was the number one issue for British people.