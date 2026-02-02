Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne watched on in tears as the 2026 Grammy Awards honoured Ozzy Osbourne on Sunday night (1 February).

Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Guns And Roses members Duff McKagan and Slash performed "War Pigs" in tribute to the late Black Sabbath singer, who died aged 76 in July 2025.

Speaking ahead of the performance, Kelly, 41, said she is “not doing so great” after her father's death.

Kelly, her mother Sharon, and brother Jack, were later seen in tears as the tribute band played the Black Sabbath hit.