Bill Maher has responded to Donald Trump's Valentine's Day rant about him following a dinner they shared back in April.

The president railed against the TV host in a Truth Social message, criticising Maher for being “anti-Trump” on his show, despite the two enjoying a “great dinner” together at the White House last year.

Responding during Real Time on Friday (20 February), Maher recalled his confusion about why Trump would assume he would stop criticizing him following the dinner.

"I never stopped criticizing him," Maher said. "I never said I would. I know how women feel now: A guy buys you dinner and expects you to put out. I'm not that guy."