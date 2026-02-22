How wearing leather helped Harry Melling morph into his Pillion character

Pillion (2025) star Harry Melling said wearing leather helped him channel his character development, from "oversized" clothing to being "fitted in leathers".

The film follows the romantic relationship between the timid Colin, played by Melling, and enigmatic biker Ray, played by Alexander Skarsgård.

Speaking to The Independent ahead of the 2026 Bafta Film Awards, Harry Melling said: " Then as the movie goes on, he gets more fitted in leathers. So all that really affects how you walk and how you physicalise stuff."

Pillion, directed by Harry Lighton, received three nominations at the Bafta Film Awards - Best British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.