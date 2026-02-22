King’s dignity will shine on US tour after Andrew arrest, says Geordie Greig

King Charles's visit to the US this year will be an opportunity for the royal family to "shine through" after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest, says Geordie Greig.

It comes as police searches at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home of Royal Lodge enter their fourth day. Officers began to scour the Windsor property following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office on Thursday.

The Independent editor-in-chief told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 22 February that the royal family will "get through this," and the King's "confidence and diplomatic skills" will be highlighted on his US trip.