United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has purchased a massive warehouse in Social Circle, Georgia, for $128.6 million.

The federal law enforcement agency is targeting more than 20 towns with large warehouses for its $45bn expansion of detention centers.

Department of Homeland Security documents provided to the city show that, in addition to the 1 million-square-foot building, plans call for two other buildings. Combined, this would total 2.3 million square feet.

Social Circle officials said in a statement they will hold 7,500 to 10,000 people, and it fears the water supply is inadequate.