Beckhams celebrate Cruz's 21st birthday with raucous party

Cruz Beckham celebrated his 21st birthday with a raucous The Beatles themed party surrounded by friends and family.

On Sunday (15 February), Victoria and David, along with their other children Romeo and Harper partied the night away in Mayfair in celebration of Cruz, who turns 21 on Friday (20 February).

Footage shared by the birthday boy shows himself performing with his band Cruz Beckham and the Breakers, whilst a clip posted by his girlfriend Jackie Apostel shows the party guests dancing to a cover band’s rendition of “Twist and Shout”.

Sharing photos from the event, Victoria wrote: “Celebrating Cruz early!! We love you so much!!!”

Notably absent from the celebrations was Brooklyn, who is involved with a public fallout with his family.