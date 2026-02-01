David Beckham rivals estranged son Brooklyn as he cooks for Gordon Ramsay

Sir David Beckham channeled his estranged son and showed off his cooking skills as he prepared a dish for Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn, who regularly posts cookery content to his Instagram account, showed fans how to make a “special spaghetti bolognese” on Friday (30 January).

Just a day later, Sir David whipped up some scallop truffle risotto for long-time friend Ramsay, who creates dishes for meal box company Real Home Chef.

As the former footballer followed the recipe, the renowned chef praised him, to which Sir David replied: “I’ve had a good teacher.”

On 19 January, the 26-year-old posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family.