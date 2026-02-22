A dog that was abandoned at an airport check-in counter has been adopted by the police officer who rescued him.

The pooch, nicknamed "Jet Blue," was found tied to a baggage sizer at Harry Reid International Airport on 2 February.

Police said the owner had not completed the required paperwork to travel with the dog as a service animal and was denied a boarding pass before leaving the dog behind and going to the departure gate.

The woman was subsequently arrested and booked for animal abandonment and resisting arrest, authorities added.

Animal Protective Services took in Jet Blue, but his owner never returned. A rescue charity then stepped in.

In an update on 21 February, Las Vegas police said Officer Skeeter Black's family was selected as Jet Blue's new forever home, having already been approved months ago.