Giant tortoises take first steps on Galápagos island after nearly 200 years

More than 150 giant tortoises have been reintroduced to Floreana Island in Ecuador’s famed Galápagos archipelago, where they disappeared more than a century ago.

It marks a major step in a reintroduction program aimed at restoring a lineage that disappeared locally in the 19th century.

According to the environment ministry, genetic research enabled the breeding programme and will allow a phased return of tortoises based on technical criteria.

The release is also intended to lay the groundwork for reintroducing up to 12 endemic species considered locally extinct on the island.