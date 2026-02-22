British actor Robert Aramayo delivered a message to fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio as he received the Bafta for Best Actor.

The Yorkshire-born actor was the surprise winner of the night, taking home the prize over Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet at the awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night (22 February).

“I absolutely can't believe this,” he said before addressing DiCaprio: “I can't believe that I'm looking at people like you, and I'm in the same category as you.”

Aramayo received the award for his performance in I Swear, portraying real-life Tourette's Syndrome campaigner John Davidson, who was sat alongside him in the crowd.