Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has issued an update after undergoing surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday (21 February), the actor, who played Liz McDonald, told her followers she was supposed to return home on Friday after her procedure, but was kept in overnight due to “minor complications.” She left hospital on Saturday.

“I had a bit of a cry as you do, but I'm okay,” Callard added.

“Emotions are all over the place.”

Callard revealed her diagnosis earlier in February, saying that she found out minutes before she was due to film her first scenes for RTÉ’s Fair City.