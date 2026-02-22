Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon say they hung a photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taken after his arrest in the Louvre.

An individual was filmed hanging a picture of the former prince, taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble after Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation, in the Paris museum.

Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal has consistently denied any wrongdoing.