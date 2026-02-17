Lindsey Vonn has shared an update from hospital following her horror crash at the Winter Olympics.

On 8 February, the 41-year-old American athlete underwent surgery after she was airlifted from the Olimpia delle Tofane piste. She had suffered a leg fracture after crashing hard in the downhill event.

Sharing a video montage of her recovery process on Instagram on Monday (16 February), the skiing legend can be seen doing stretches from her bed, being fed food and having her hair brushed and braided by her friends.

“Thankful for friends, family, my team and all the medical staff that are getting me back to myself…. I’m slowly coming back to life, back to basics and the simple things in life that mean the most,” she wrote.