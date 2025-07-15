The Classic Renault 4 Just Got a MASSIVE Electric Upgrade

The original Renault 4 of the ‘60s and ‘70s was conceived as a rival to the Citroen 2CV. This time round Renault has beaten its French rival to the punch with its revival of its small, family-friendly icon.

The new 4 uses much of the same tech as the fabulously fun new Renault 5 – including pretty much the same interior – so the 4 is as great to drive as it is to look at.

