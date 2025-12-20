‘Stop redacting names’ says Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda after release of files

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda has spoken out after thousands of documents released from the Jeffrey Epstein case were heavily redacted.

Republicans and Democrats have accused Donald Trump officials of a cover-up after the Justice Department released documents on Friday.

Officials acknowledged the release was incomplete. The photos are also undated and presented without context.

Being photographed with Epstein, or mentioned in documents, does not suggest wrongdoing.

"Just put out the files and stop redacting names that don't need to be redacted. It's just - who are we trying to protect?" Marina Lacerda, who has publicly identified herself as someone who was abused by the late convicted sex offender, told the Associated Press.