Influencer Millie Mackintosh hit our TV screens in the early 2010s on hit reality show Made In Chelsea. Since then, she’s made the life changing decision to quit drinking. Now, she loves her sober lifestyle and supports a huge sober curious community online. In the latest episode of the Well Enough podcast, she shares her alcohol-free journey with world-leading authority on alcohol and drug science, Professor David Nutt. Together with podcast host Emilie Lavinia, they discuss the normalisation of binge drinking culture, why Gen Z is rejecting alcohol and bust a common myths about alcohol. Mackintosh shares the moment she decided to go sober and shares strategies from her book Bad Drunk – co-authored with NHS GP Dr Ellie Cannon. Professor Nutt also explains how to make informed decisions about your own alcohol consumption with an evidence-based look at how alcohol affects the body and brain.