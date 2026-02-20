Truck carrying liquified gas explodes on Chilean highway

A truck carrying liquified gas exploded on a highway in Santiago, Chile, killing four people and injuring 17 on Thursday (19 February).

Footage shows the moment a huge gas cloud engulfs the highway after the truck, which was affiliated with local gas company Gasco, exploded.

Firefighters reported that the blast was felt within a 150 to 200-metre radius, causing damage to at least 50 vehicles. There were no reports of further widespread damage.

The driver of the vehicle, who reportedly lost control before the crash, is among the fatalities, authorities said.

The prosecutor's office is now investigating the incident. Gasco has not yet responded to requests for comment.