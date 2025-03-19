Paris-based indie-rock band Oracle Sisters stopped by the Music Box studio for a sublime performance of two original songs, “Marseille” and “Riverside”, both from their 2024 album Divinations.

The talented trio, formed of multi-instrumentalists Lewis Lazar, Julia Johansen and Christopher Willatt, are currently on tour in Europe before embarking on their UK and Ireland leg, which includes stops at Koko in London (2 April), Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin and Bristol.

