Texas floodwaters send trees crashing into river

Powerful Texas floodwaters have sent trees crashing down into the San Gabriel River, as the state continues to be ravaged by fast-moving flash flooding that has so far claimed the lives of 82 people.

Footage filmed on Saturday (5 July) shows uprooted trees lying in the middle of the river and more being torn from the banks and swept downstream.

Over 80 people, including 28 children, have died in the floods, which began when heavy rainfall in western Kerr County on Thursday (3 July) caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.

The search for survivors has entered its fourth day, with dozens still missing whilst forecasters have warned of another 10 inches of rain on Monday (7 July).