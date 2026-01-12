The Traitors’ Fiona makes surprising U-turn on explosive Rachel row

The Traitors’ Fiona has made a surprising confession about her row with fellow traitor Rachel.

On Thursday’s (8 January) episode, Fiona accused Rachel of lying after the latter told the group that recently-banished Amanda was a retired police detective.

The accusation resulted in a public showdown between the two traitors, in what fans quickly dubbed one of the “best moments of television.”

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (12 January), Fiona revealed that she actually believed that Rachel was “90 per cent telling the truth” but decided to turn on her as she believed that it was the only opportunity she would have to raise suspicion about Rachel, who she believed would “throw me under the bus”.