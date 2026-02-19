This is the moment that Piers Morgan broke the news to a shocked Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia and Belarus would be competing in the Winter Paralympics under their national flags.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced earlier this week that a combined total of ten para-athletes - six from Russia and four from Belarus - have been cleared to compete at the Games.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday (18 February), the Ukranian leader shook his head before taking a long pause after the presenter shared the news with him. “I didn’t know about it, thanks for telling me,” he said.

Branding the move as “dirty”, he said it is “not respectable and not European. I think it is an awful decision.”