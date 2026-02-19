Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest is the second time ever that a serving monarch’s sibling has been arrested, with the last occurrence taking place almost 500 years ago, a royal commentator has explained.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday (19 February), Thames Valley Police said.

Speaking to Sky News, Alastair Bruce explained that the last time this occurred was in 1554, when Elizabeth Tudor, who went on to become Elizabeth I, was arrested over her supposed involvement in an unsuccessful uprising to stop her sister Queen Mary marrying Philip of Spain.