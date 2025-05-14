Singer-songwriter Clara Mann almost brought us to tears with her stunning, pared-back Music Box performance.

The Franco-British musician, 23, released her debut album Rift in March, and performed two of its songs for Music Box: “Doubled Over” and “Driving Home the Long Way”.

She’s currently on tour with scheduled performances including The Great Escape (14 May) and Wilderness Festival (31 July to 3 August).

Stay tuned to Independent TV for more Music Box featuring the latest acts breaking through, available across desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as our YouTube channel.