Watch as Donald Trump asks the President of Liberia, where English is the official language, where he learned to speak the language.

During a meeting with the leaders of several African nations at the White House on Wednesday (9 July), the US president complimented Joseph Boakai on his English after he praised Trump’s “Make America Great Again” policy.

“Well, thank you,” Trump said. “And such good English, that’s beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?”

“Where were you educated? Where? In Liberia? Well, that’s very interesting. It’s beautiful English,” he added. “I have people at this table who can't speak nearly as well.”