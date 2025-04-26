Independent TV
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
Champagne tastes on a lemonade budget? This week, TravelSmart is sharing where to go and what to do to get that luxe edge to your next holiday – without hitting the bank balance too hard.
Among the destinations, travel editor Benjamin Parker suggests a stop in the capital of Portugal, Lisbon, a place of old-world charm mixed with contemporary flair – and an example of an affordable city break that doesn’t have to compromise on quality. Annabel Grossman, global travel editor, explains why she loves Morocco – a place that offers amazing value for money.
Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.
