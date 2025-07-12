Miriam Margolyes hits out at reports she is at ‘death’s door’

Miriam Margolyes has hit out at reports she is at “death’s door” as she shared a career update with her fans.

The actor who is renowned for her witty retorts and humorous commentary, reassured fans she is “very much alive” following several reports she had been unwell.

In a social media video, posted on Friday (11 July), the 83-year-old informed fans that she will be at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She said: “I will tell you anything you like, ask anything.

“I had such a good time last year, I hope I can count on you coming this year to make it a night to remember.”