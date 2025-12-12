Davina McCall fought back tears as she presented her first Stand Up to Cancer since her own diagnosis.

In November, the broadcaster, 58, announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and urged others to “check yourself regularly” after she had a “very, very small” lump removed.

On Friday's show (12 December), McCall spoke movingly about the importance of cancer screenings and early diagnosis, recalling how her sister Caroline died seven weeks after receiving a late-stage lung cancer diagnosis.

"I was holding her hand. And that's why early diagnosis really matters to me," McCall said.