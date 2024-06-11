Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

On the streets of New Delhi, India, a heatwave has sent temperatures climbing to 50 degrees Celsius, bringing misery to many of the city’s citizens.

The heatwave has scorched large parts of north and central India, with hundreds of heatstroke-related deaths reported. However, activists say that the situation on the streets of New Delhi is far worse than is being reported, and that many deaths remain unaccounted for.

In this episode of On The Ground, Stuti Mishra speaks with those trying to help the homeless on the streets and in shelters find relief from the punishingly hot weather, and those trying to continue with work throughout.