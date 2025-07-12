Pep Guardiola can be seen singing along to the Oasis hit ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ as the Manchester City boss enjoyed the band’s Heaton Park concert with his daughter Maria

The band played the first of five Heaton Park shows on Friday (11 July), with Guardiola spotted posing for pictures alongside the Gallagher brother’s children.

The football manager was filmed singing his heart out to the song which has become a regular feature of Manchester City’s celebrations over the years.