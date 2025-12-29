Costa del Sol on red alert as Malaga hit by deadly flooding

Deadly flooding has hit Malaga, Spain, with a rare “red weather alert” being issued following a torrential storm.

Video footage shows roads submerged as bins get carried away by the flood waters, which were reportedly “several metres in height”, according to authorities.

An “extreme danger” alert has been issued across 27 municipalities in the Malaga region, cautioning people to stay inside.

As of Sunday (28 December) evening, one person, a British national, has died whilst two more are missing.

It comes just a year after deadly floods in Valencia killed over 220 people and caused billions of euros in damage.