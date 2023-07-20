Commentator Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome

With recent stats showing it affects more than half of UK women, imposter syndrome - a psychological phenomenon which causes many people to doubt their skills, talents, and accomplishments - can impact on every aspect of our lives, from work and education, to friendships, relationships, and family life. To help to tackle this debilitating condition, sports commentator and former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE shares her advice, from finding supporters to ditching perfectionism, and realising that it’s a normal part of life.