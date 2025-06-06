Sam Ryder on heartbreak and the healing power of music

Sam Ryder joins The Independent for a candid interview, opening up about the heartbreak and raw emotion behind his latest music. He reflects on the “open, raw wounds” left by breakups and how songwriting became a form of release. Catch Sam’s unforgettable Music Box session, where he delivers powerful, stripped-back performances of his latest releases, “OH OK” and “Armour” – available to watch on YouTube and Independent TV.

