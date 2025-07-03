Diogo Jota death: Lisa Nandy pays tribute to Liverpool forward in House of Commons

Lisa Nandy has paid tribute to Diego Jota in the House of Commons following the footballer’s death at the age of 28.

The Liverpool FC forward, alongside his 26-year-old brother Andre, died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday (3 July).

Speaking to the commons, the culture secretary said MPs received the “heartbreaking news” just moments before entering the chamber.

“I think the whole house is heartbroken and I wanted to send our sympathies to his friends and family on behalf of the whole house,” she said.

His devastating death comes just two weeks after the footballer married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto.