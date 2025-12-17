Olivia Attwood Breaks Down In Tears And Says She’s ‘Not Ready To Say Goodbye’

Olivia Attwood became tearful in an emotional post, where the star declared that she’s “not okay”.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (16 December), the former Love Islander shared a montage of her packing up her £11m mansion in Cheshire as she and footballer husband Bradley Dack prepare to relocate to London.

"I spent the happiest, most peaceful times in my adult life in this house, or maybe my whole life," she wrote. “I don't think I would ever be ready to say goodbye. But things don't always play out the way you thought they might.”