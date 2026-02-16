Richard Hammond’s daughter issues update after ‘monumental’ crash

Richard Hammond’s daughter, Izzy Hammond, has issued an update after she was involved in a crash during a Formula E influencer event in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (15 February).

The 25-year-old slammed into a barrier at turn 13 of the of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Izzy later posted a video on her social media, sharing the cause of the crash.

"I was trying to brake and I was trying to turn with no heated tires,” she recalled.

Izzy said she was “absolutely fine” but her neck hurt “a little bit" after the “monumental crash."

In 2006, Izzy’s father crashed a 288mph jet-powered dragster at Elvington airfield while attempting a land speed record, leaving him in a medically induced coma for two weeks.