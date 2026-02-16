Robert Duvall shared memories from his early childhood for his 95th birthday, just weeks before his death.

On Monday (16 February) Duvall’s wife Lucinda announced that her husband had died “peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort”.

Duvall, widely recognised for his iconic roles in films such as Apocalypse Now and The Godfather, shared a video made by his wife which featured photographs of him as a young boy.

“Luciana surprised me with this wonderful birthday video in preparation for tomorrow's big 95! Thank you all for the support all of these years,” he said on 4 January.