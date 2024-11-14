Seven-time Paralympic medallist Will Bailey is hitting the road with his friends Izzy and Tim on a mission to bust some major myths around electric vehicles (EV).

In a bid to convince the gang to drop the petrol pumps and join the EV Revolution, The Independent and E.ON Next have sent Will, Izzy and Tim on a UK road trip in an EV, where they discover what it really means to be an EV driver.

In this episode, the trio get a taste of what it means to embrace the EV lifestyle on their journey around local sustainable Suffolk businesses.