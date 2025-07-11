Love Island contestant says fans called ICE on her family amidst racism backlash

A Love Island contestant has revealed that fans have called ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) on her family amid racism allegations.

Cierra Ortega, a former Islander on the US version of the hit UK dating show, was removed from the show after old posts where she used a racial slur against Asian people were uncovered.

After apologising for her actions in a social media post on Wednesday (9 July), the 25-year-old went on to reveal that ICE agents have been called on her family.

“My family doesn't feel safe in their own home. I'm receiving death threats,” she said. “There's no need to fight hate with hate. I don't think that that's justice.”