Amber Davies issues cheeky complaint about Strictly Christmas special

Amber Davies issued a playful complaint about the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special scores on her TikTok page.

On Thursday (25 December), Scarlett Moffatt lifted the Silver Star trophy alongside professional dancer Vito Coppola, following their Cha Cha to “DJ Play A Christmas Song” by Cher, which scored them a perfect 40.

The Love Island winner and West End star wrote: “Watching the Strictly Xmas special seeing the judges give out 9s & 10s when it took me ten weeks of breaking my body to get those marks," in the video, clarifying in the caption that it was a joke.