US Not Powerful Enough To Survive Without Nato Warns German Chancellor

German chancellor Friedrich Merz has proclaimed that the rules-based international order is “over” in stark opening remarks at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, 13 February.

In a comprehensive speech, the German chancellor implied that in a period of intense rivalry, even the US lacks the strength to stand alone without the backing of NATO allies.

Merz also offered Europe’s unconditional support to Denmark in the ongoing dispute with the Trump administration over Greenland, and reaffirmed his commitment to turning the German armed forces into the strongest army in Europe, ready to defend its eastern flank against Russia.