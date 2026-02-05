Tarantula ‘predicts’ Super Bowl LX winner

Charlotte the tarantula has made her Super Bowl LX pick for this year.

The spider, who correctly predicted the Eagles' 2025 win, slowly crawled towards the Seattle Seahawks' logo during an enrichment session, in a video shared by the Brookfield Zoo, Chicago.

The Seahawks and the New England Patriots will contest the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, 8 February, at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, in Santa Clara, California.

The NFL’s showpiece event is poised to deliver immense drama, with Seattle, the No 1 seed in the NFC, aiming for revenge over the Pats, following their infamous defeat in the 2015 Super Bowl.