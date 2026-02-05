Jojo Siwa fears for Chris Hughes’ life as he takes on Winter Olympics stunt

JoJo Siwa revealed her fears for partner Chris Hughes’ life as he tried a daring sport ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The 33-year-old was in Norway training with Team GB’s men’s bobsleigh team ahead of the upcoming multi-sport event in Milan, which kicks off on Friday (6 February).

Hughes, who has no prior experience, decided to video call his partner Siwa before he was about to take on the ice track stunt for BBC Sport.

A worried Siwa, who met Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother last year, told Hughes to “text me proof of life” after he had completed the challenge.